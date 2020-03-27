Drew McIntyre Says It’s Important To Have Entertainment Right Now

In an interview with Supersport, Drew McIntyre spoke about the importance of entertainment, including WWE, during such a trying time as the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Here are highlights:

On the Royal Rumble: “Not only did I eliminate Brock Lesnar when he was peak ‘Beast Brock Lesnar’, running rough shot over everybody, it’s that I actually went ahead and won the Royal Rumble by eliminating my last year’s rival Roman Reigns… It’s just crazy to think of the journey I have been on… knowing how much work has been put in over the past six years… I’m going into WrestleMania in the main event to fight Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title.”

On the importance of entertainment: “Whatever entertainment gets your mind off things or keeps you occupied is very essential right now. Everybody needs to lay low for a little while… and whatever keeps you entertained within your house is absolutely essential. That’s why right now with WWE I’m so proud that we’re doing what we can to provide everybody with some unique content, some unique entertainment to take their mind of things… We will do what we can for as long as we can to take people’s mind of things…. But maybe even learn the guitar? Maybe it’s WWE? Maybe you’re reading that book you never quite got finished last year? Stick at it right now because it’s for the good of everybody.”

On why people should watch Wrestlemania: “We’ve got some big matches… Roman Reigns is fighting Goldberg for the Universal Title and that’s very exciting. Edge has returned after nine years and is in a personal bitter rivalry with Randy Orton and that’s a very big deal… But, more importantly, Drew McIntyre is finally at the pinnacle of his 19-year quest for the WWE Championship. All I have to do is beat Brock Lesnar. I’m going to need as many people as possible watching and sending out positive energy to take down The Beast. It’s going to be a huge night, I hope everybody can tune-in, and I really hope that it gives everybody a few hours of entertainment over 4 and 5 April.”