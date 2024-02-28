– During an appearance on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, Drew McIntyre addressed CM Punk, explaining how a lot of people in WWE have problems with CM Punk, who he has recently been targeting in his promos. McIntyre even had a new meme t-shirt made mocking Punk. He stated the following on the currently injured WWE Superstar (via Fightful):

“I’m the only one that seems to have a problem with him because he’s been gone, he’s hurt. When he was there, there was lots of people with problems with him. But now that he’s not there, I’m the only one keeping his name alive. So that’s why. If he was there, there’s a crap ton of people that have a problem with CM Punk, trust me. Even if they’re not saying it publicly.”

Drew McIntyre won the men’s Elimination Chamber match at last Saturday’s event in Perth, Australia. With the victory, he will now go on to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.