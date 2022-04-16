Drew McIntyre Says Roman Reigns Would be His Choice for Upcoming WWE UK Stadium Show

– BT Sports spoke to WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre this week to discuss WWE’s recently announced stadium show in Cardiff, Wales on September 3. The event will be held at Principality Stadium. Drew McIntyre was asked during the interview who he’d want to face at the show if he had a choice between Roman Reigns, Tyson Fury, and Gunther.

According to McIntyre, Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Championship in the main event would be his preferred match of choice. Below are some highlights and a clip from the interview:

On who he’d pick to face between Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Tyson Fury in Cardiff: “Roman. He’s the Champion. Like, that’s a situation that I’ve been away from the title for a long time. Roman has been so dominant, and he’s been doing the best work of his career. We’re on a collision course. It is five months away. If somehow we could avoid each other for five months, that would be such a big match. Especially on the U.K. soil, I can’t even imagine the atmosphere for that match.”

Drew McIntyre on a possible matchup with Gunther: “When it comes to Gunther, that’s a match himself and myself have been talking about it for a long time. We’ve never had a big singles match. But for right now, I think it’s a case of let’s educate the world on the big stage. You know, who Gunther, formerly Walter, is. We know what he can do, most of the hardcore wrestling fans know what he can do, but let’s just get, you know, the general public familiar with him, see what he’s capable of. See how physical he is, and make them, ‘Oh man, imagine what Drew and Gunther can do together.'”

On his past issues with Tyson Fury: “And Fury: He’s the one I’ve been talking the most about. He’s the one we’ve been going back and forth, taking digs at each other for the past — I think it’s been over two years now, Fury and I. That’s the one where I’ve said over and over, like if it takes a little something outside the box that will draw the attention, not just of the WWE fans and of the wrestling fans, but of the general public. Like I can’t think of anything bigger, WWE and sports-related, Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury. And I know, just being around the man, watching the man, who has been involved in the WWE, how much he enjoys the product. He’s got passion for WWE and clearly entertainment as well. We could do some fun stuff, so if it ends up Drew vs. Fury, I’m good with that as well. But of course, I’ve got to pick the title [with Reigns] in the UK and in a main event.”

