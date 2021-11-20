Drew McIntyre Says Smackdown Feels Different Than RAW, Things Move Quicker

In an interview with TVInsider, Drew McIntyre spoke about being on the WWE Smackdown brand and how he thinks it has a different feel than WWE RAW. Here are highlights:

On being on Smackdown feeling different than RAW: “It does, which is interesting. Things move quicker. Maybe because it’s not a three-hour show. When I was on segment one of Raw and then on the last segment of the night I knew I could do my segment and have some downtime to get ready and do my routine. On SmackDown, I’ve learned you have to change pretty freakin’ quick because it goes quick. For me, moving to SmackDown is moving to where it all began 14 years ago for Drew McIntyre. I have a chance to do it right given my history on the show where things didn’t go right the first time around. Everyone may say to me that I’m going to wrestle Roman Reigns and that Roman is the match. But I keep reminding them to look where Roman is at right now. He has all the momentum in the world. Drew McIntyre needs to build his momentum and make that match as big as possible, which is why I like the open challenge so much because I get to go out there and reintroduce myself again. I’m re-proving myself. I’m happy to do that. I’m a patient man with over 20 years of experience. I not only want to show what I can do but what my opponent can do.”

On who he wants to accept his open challenge: “Cesaro. I never wrestled him in a singles match ever. We’ve both been wrestling for over 20 years. You look up underrated in the dictionary, and you’ll see a picture of Cesaro in there.”

On Big E as WWE Champion: “He has done a great job. Everyone who has been in that position knows it comes with a lot of responsibility. You don’t have a lot of free time. You see it’s an absolute honor. He is someone who is very smart and has maximized his opportunity. He deserves to be WWE champion. They made the right call, 100 percent. Getting the chance to work with him was awesome as well. I knew I could help show the world what he can do in a big-time championship match. I stepped up, and he stepped up, and I’m very proud of it.”