Drew McIntyre Says Triple H Convinced Him to Come Back to WWE

– Drew McIntyre spoke with the Orlando Sentinel for a new interview discussing his current WWE run and more. You can see highlights below:

On his return to Raw: “I looked at Raw [last winter] and I saw room for improvement. A lot of people there looked a little complacent, a little bit entitled, not giving their all, the way I used to look. But I worked very hard to take advantage of my opportunities, so I hoped I could come in and set an example.”

On finding his motivation in the indies: “When I first went back, I guess in the back of my mind I had a chip on my shoulder, but I don’t think that way anymore. Now I just work harder than those around me and hope that everyone else starts doing the same.”

On who convinced him to come back to WWE: “Triple H convinced me it was time to come home. I’m proud of the different man I became during my time away. I came back as the grown-up version of myself.”

On his goal to win a main event WWE championship: “Now all I need to do is become the first British heavyweight champion. I’m not shy to say that’s the goal. If it isn’t, why are you even here?”