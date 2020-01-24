– Drew McIntyre spoke to TV Insider about a variety of topics ahead of the Royal Rumble. Highlights are below.

On creative freedom in WWE: “I think the biggest one is that you’re given a script and are told to read every single line exactly how it is written. That’s not true at all for anybody. You’re given a guideline. It’s up to you to know who you are and put that into your own words and present the message how your character would convey it. The reason you wouldn’t know to do that is because you don’t understand the character or the situation.

“The ones who start publicly blasting it are mostly the ones who can’t quite figure it out. You do have that freedom. It’s obviously within the confines of the story. You can’t go crazy and say whatever and it makes no sense with the story you’re trying to tell. You can get your message out there. It’s a lot more loose environment out there. Now go out there and get yourself over. That’s the thing if you can, you’re going to do really well right now.”

On the work ethic of the roster: “I would say there is a vast improvement. We all have such an insane schedule. We are all working incredibly hard, no matter what position you’re in. Those who are willing to put in the extra work. This job is 24/7, so I’m looking at those who I want to be part of the Raw roster. Everyone has upped their game, but there are still some who are too comfortable. They collect their weekly check and constantly complain on Twitter. That’s not going to help. I think, “How is that going to benefit you in any manner? It’s not even creative.

“You’re just blasting the company. The only way you’re going to help yourself on social media is to have an intelligent approach. Someone like a Becky Lynch is unbelievable and got herself over using that medium. That’s how you use social media. Not just posting random nonsense and appearing bitter. You’re just hurting yourself. But I have seen vast improvement with the work ethic in a lot of people.”

On Brock Lesnar: “Brock Lesnar going in one as the champion. It’s really never happened like this before. It’s not some guy doing it either. It’s Brock Lesnar. A once-in-a-lifetime athlete. I think it’s going to be interesting. I hope he is in there when I am. There hasn’t been a confrontation between myself and Brock since I came back. Very briefly when I was younger, he got the upper hand on me. I certainly wasn’t ready for that moment. These days I’m bigger, stronger. I’m also have a lot of experience. I’m very excited for that potentially happening.

“If I won the Rumble, it’s the same guy I’ve had in mind for years. I’d fight Brock Lesnar in a second. A lot of people on the roster genuinely wouldn’t want to get in the ring with him. They are terrified of the idea. I want to get in the ring with him. I know we could put on a heck of a spectacle and a fight. There aren’t many who can stand toe-to-toe with me. That’s someone definitely want. He gets this criticism that he doesn’t show up to work all the time and this and that. The way I look at it, he was offered the contract. He signed the contract. It’s not his fault. The only problem I have is the title is not on the shows and live events. We need the title back. I have no personal issues with him. Who wouldn’t sign that contract? I just want that opportunity to get the title back on Raw because it belongs on the shows and live events.”

On wrestling the Undertaker: “If it was possible to have that singles match with The Undertaker, it would be a huge moment for me. I know we can give them an incredible match. I know just based on that face off we had and the response we got, I know visually it would be impressive. I know in-ring wise I can help him The Undertaker match he deserves and the fan’s deserves.”