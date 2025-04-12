wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Reveals His Scalp Was Busted Open On WWE Smackdown
April 12, 2025 | Posted by
Drew McIntyre found some old wounds busted open on this week’s WWE Smackdown. McIntyre posted to his Instagram Stories on Friday night revealing an open wound in his scalp from his brawl with Damian Priest.
As you can see in the screenshot below, McIntyre wrote: “Some old wounds never truly heal.”
McIntyre and Priest will compete in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41.
Drew McIntyre's IG Story 👀
"some old wounds never truly heal" pic.twitter.com/Z76AYbXPqt
— Roman Era (@RomanEra0) April 12, 2025