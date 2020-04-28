Drew McIntyre Sends Custom WWE Title to WWII Veteran for His 100th Birthday

– Per WWE.com, WWE World Heavyweight champion Drew McIntyre is sending a custom WWE Championship title to a World War II veteran, Captain Tom Moore, who celebrates his 100th birthday this week. You can check out the full announcement and some photos of the custom title belt below.

Drew McIntyre commemorates Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday with custom WWE title

Captain Tom Moore’s incredible determination has made him a true people’s champion, and now Drew McIntyre is set on making that title official. The WWE Champion is gifting the World War II veteran a custom WWE title to commemorate Moore’s 100th birthday and recognize all of his impressive contributions to society.

Captain Tom has inspired people across the world with his recent fundraising efforts for the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS), which began with a sponsored 100-lap walk around his Bedfordshire, England garden. Moore’s galvanizing trek has already raised over 29 million British pounds for the NHS. Captain Tom wasn’t finished there, as his rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir helped earn him the distinction as the oldest artist to reach the top spot of BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart.

The WWE Universe joins McIntyre in wishing Captain Tom a wonderful 100th birthday and offers appreciation for continuing to inspire us all.