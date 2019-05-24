Drew McIntyre Set For Smackdown Live Events

PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre is being advertised for several Smackdown brand events, which seems to suggest that WWE’s new Wild Card rule will also apply to live events in the future. It includes the following shows:

Saturday 6/1 in Waco, Texas

Sunday 6/2 in College Station, Texas

Monday 6/3 in Corpus Christie, Texas (opposite that night’s live Raw broadcast)

Sunday 6/9 in Stockton, CA

Monday 6/10 in Reno, Nevada (opposite that night’s live Raw broadcast)