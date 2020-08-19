Drew McIntyre Set For Tomorrow’s WWE After the Bell

WWE has announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be the guest for tomorrow’s After the Bell with Corey Graves podcast.

Just days before defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre joins Corey Graves on a must-listen episode of WWE After the Bell, available wherever you get your podcasts.

McIntyre last appeared on WWE ATB this past January, and much has changed for the Scottish Superstar – not to mention the world. In an in-depth interview, McIntyre describes finding new ways to connect with his fans during challenging times, the lessons he has learned as WWE’s standard-bearer and what he expects from this Sunday’s WWE Title clash with The Legend Killer at The Biggest Event of the Summer.