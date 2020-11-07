Drew McIntyre On A Moment of Bliss, Matches Set For Next Week’s Raw

Drew McIntyre will step into Alexa Bliss’ world as he sits down for A Moment of Bliss on next week’s Raw. WWE has announced that McIntyre will be Bliss’ guest on her interview segment on Monday’s episode. McIntyre has been busy making sure that no one else beats Randy Orton for the WWE Championship before he gets the opportunity, while Bliss has been under the sway of The Fiend who has his own designs on Orton and, presumably, the WWE Championship.

WWE also announced a match for Raw with Jeff Hardy, Elias, and Riddle set to face off in a Second Chance Triple Threat match. All three lost out on chances to earn spots on Team Raw at Survivor Series.