Drew McIntyre Looking Forward To Facing Seth Rollins, Says They Have Great Chemistry

October 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw - Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins Image Credit: WWE

Drew McIntyre is set to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Crown Jewel, and he’s looking forward to competing with the champion. McIntyre appeared on The Mike Jones Show and talked about the match, noting that they haven’t faced off in quite a long time.

“I’m looking forward to getting that world title match, the first one since Roman Reigns and Bloodline screwed me out of it,” McIntyre said (per Fightful). “Seth is one of my best opponents. We have great chemistry and we haven’t had a big match, or any match, for a very long time. It’s cool that it’s going to be on such a big show.”

WWE Crown Jewel takes place on November 4th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

