Drew McIntyre Says Seth Rollins Isn’t Mentally Ready for Tonight (Video)
– WWE released a pre-show promo with Drew McIntyre ahead of his title defense against Seth Rollins for tonight. He will face Rollins at tonight’s Money in the Bank 2020 event. The event will be streaming on the WWE Network. You can view that clip below. Drew McIntyre stated the following on his mindset for tonight:
“My mindset? My mindset right now is exactly the same right now as it will be in a few hours when I fought Seth. It’s exact same mindset I’ve had since WrestleMania, since before WrestleMania, the same mindset I’m gonna have until the day I retire. I am ready. I am physically ready, I am mentally ready, and here’s the thing I can assure you. Seth, great athlete, he is absolutely, physically ready. But mentally ready? *Pft*”
#WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE is READY for @WWERollins at #MITB tonight! pic.twitter.com/OvWCMsBX14
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020
