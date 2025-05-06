Drew McIntyre Shares List of ‘Perfect’ Matches

– In a new post on his Dropkickd account, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre shared a list of matches he views as “perfect.” He titled the list, “Matches I consider perfect,” also adding, “My opinion. Just enjoy wrestling.” He listed the following:

* Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker – WWE WrestleMania 25

* Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart – No Holds Barred – WWE WrestleMania 13

* Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley – WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship – WWE WrestleMania 39

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match – WWE Royal Rumble 2020

* Bayley vs. Sasha Banks – WWE NXT Women’s Championship – NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn

* Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock – WWE WrestleMania X-8

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11

* John Cena vs. Rob Van Dam – WWE Championship – ECW One Night Stand 2006

* Masato Tanaka vs. Mike Awesome – ECW One Night Stand 2005