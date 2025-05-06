wrestling

Drew McIntyre Shares List of ‘Perfect’ Matches

May 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Drew McIntyre 3-28-25 Image Credit: WWE

– In a new post on his Dropkickd account, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre shared a list of matches he views as “perfect.” He titled the list, “Matches I consider perfect,” also adding, “My opinion. Just enjoy wrestling.” He listed the following:

* Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker – WWE WrestleMania 25
* Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart – No Holds Barred – WWE WrestleMania 13
* Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley – WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship – WWE WrestleMania 39
* Men’s Royal Rumble Match – WWE Royal Rumble 2020
* Bayley vs. Sasha Banks – WWE NXT Women’s Championship – NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn
* Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock – WWE WrestleMania X-8
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11
* John Cena vs. Rob Van Dam – WWE Championship – ECW One Night Stand 2006
* Masato Tanaka vs. Mike Awesome – ECW One Night Stand 2005

