– Drew McIntyre raised his social media trolling game up a level today, sharing a photo on his X account with AEW star and reigning TNT Champion Jack Perry. According to McIntyre, the photo he took with Perry is a “real photo.” He also evoked the infamous line Perry used in August 2023 at AEW All In: London. During the event, Perry said, “Real glass! Cry me a river!” It was in reference to a previous backstage incident with CM Punk in AEW.

Drew McIntyre wrote in the caption, “It’s a real photo, cry us a river.” Punk was fired from AEW in September 2023 as a result of a backstage altercation that took place with Perry at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. AEW later released footage last April on Dynamite.

McIntyre and Punk will finally get the chance to have it out in the ring next weekend at WWE SummerSlam. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.