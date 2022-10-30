wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Shares Photos From Sheamus’ Wedding
October 30, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married last week, and fellow WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre attended the wedding as one of Sheamus’ groomsmen at the event. Earlier today, McIntyre shared some photos from the nuptials on his Twitter, which you can view below:
Fairytale of New York 🍀 pic.twitter.com/irX6fqr3Ly
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 30, 2022
