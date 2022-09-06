Drew McIntyre Shares His Reaction To Steve Austin Praising Both Him and Sheamus

Drew McIntyre got some big praise from Steve Austin over the summer, and McIntyre shared his reaction to hearing about it. Austin said during an interview in July that he believed both McIntyre and Sheamus are future WWE Hall of Famers. McIntyre spoke with Sportskeeda last week and was asked about the matter; you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On getting praised by Austin: “Well first of all it’s surreal to see somebody like ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin to say such complimentary about myself and Sheamus about seeing us as future Hall of Fame superstars. If you get to know ‘Stone Cold’ a little bit you know he doesn’t lie, he tells the truth from his perspective and that means the world because I know he meant it.”

On Austin coming to see a recent WWE live event: “It was also amazing to see him recently, he came to Reno, Nevada live event and close to where he lives. He watched the whole show and that was the coolest thing. You know when we get some of our older Superstars to come back, they’ll say hi and they’ll stick around for a bit and check it out.

“Steve is such a passionate wrestling fan. He sat down right at the monitor like he would have back in the day. He watched every single match, he gave advice to every that wanted advice and he stuck around right to the main event, which was myself and Sheamus in a Street Fight afterward he tried to pick his brain and he just told us, ‘You all been doing it long enough, you’ve got this thing.” And once again if he felt something he would have told us and that really met the world, but also just see his passion for this industry I admire that so much.”