Drew McIntyre Shares Update on Reusing Old Entrance Theme

– Previously, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre spoke about intending to push WWE to bring back his old entrance theme song, “Broken Dreams.” According to a report by Fightful Select, Drew McIntyre confirmed that WWE still owns the rights to the song.

Additionally, McIntyre is hoping WWE starts selling the song again, noting that he was once informed by someone within WWE that it once became the No. 2-selling theme at its height, behind only the entrance theme for John Cena. It’s still not confirmed if WWE will be using the song again for McIntyre. McIntyre previously stated in July that he plans on getting WWE’s approval to bring back the song.