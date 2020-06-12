WWE News: Drew McIntyre Wants Sheamus On RAW, NFL Star Wears Triple H T-Shirt

– New York Upstate has a story up about NFL star Stefon Diggs wearing a Triple H “No Way Out” t-short to a team workout this week, which prompted Triple H to “like” it on Twitter. Diggs currently plays for the Buffalo Bills.

The Game agrees that Stefon Diggs’ shirt is #BestForBusiness pic.twitter.com/4cOtDVm1FF — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) June 11, 2020

– In an interview with SportsKeeda, Drew McIntyre talked about how he’d like to see Sheamus come over to RAW to feud with him.

“Send Sheamus over to RAW. We’ve known each other since I was 19, he was about 43. We came up together. We got signed together. The night he won the WWE Championship, I won the Intercontinental Championship. Obviously his career took off, mine kind of went on the down slope and I had to take the long way around. And he’s looking to prove himself again right now. He’s one of the most physical Superstars in the world, as am I. And I think we’d have, you know, a heck of a feud with a real good back story. He was the best man at my wedding. We have that real relationship and plenty of things to tell that haven’t been on television.”