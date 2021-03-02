Drew McIntyre & Sheamus Offer Their Reaction To RAW Match

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus squared off on Monday’s edition of RAW, with McIntyre coming out on top in a 23-minute match. WWE was reportedly very pleased with the bout, and both superstars have offered their reactions to it on Twitter.

“We’re not seeing eye-to-eye right now, but nobody will give you more in a fight than @WWESheamus and Drew McIntyre. Hell of a scrap, hope everyone enjoyed it cause I know I did,” McIntyre wrote.

After McIntyre shared his thoughts, Sheamus hinted that his feud with the former WWE Champion was far from over.

“0-1 Scotland but one battle doesn’t win a war,” Sheamus wrote.

Sheamus may have to wait to get another shot at McIntyre, as the latter figures to factor into the WWE title picture heading into WrestleMania 37 after Bobby Lashley won the championship from The Miz on RAW.

We’re not seeing eye-to-eye right now, but nobody will give you more in a fight than @WWESheamus and Drew McIntyre. Hell of a scrap, hope everyone enjoyed it cause I know I did #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/N6lZsIr6qV — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 2, 2021