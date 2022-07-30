wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Beats Sheamus On Smackdown, Will Face Universal Champion at WWE Clash At the Castle
Drew McIntyre has punched his ticket to WWE Clash At the Castle, defeating Sheamus on tonight’s WWE Smackdown to get an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. McIntyre defeated his longtime rival on Friday’s show in a Donnybrook Match to earn the #1 contendership, granting him the right to face the champion at the September 3rd event.
McIntyre’s opponent will likely be either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, who are set to compete against each other at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday for the title that Reigns holds. Clash At the Castle takes place from Cardiff, Wales and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.
The Scottish Warrior is rolling right now!@DMcIntyreWWE | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/GhVIrN2Ct0
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 30, 2022
Future Shock DDT!@DMcIntyreWWE | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/U4471Q8k3I
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 30, 2022
McIntyre wants this win. @DMcIntyreWWE | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ngCNEcnCux
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 30, 2022
This is a WAR!@DMcIntyreWWE | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JxKsXt3Dj7
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 30, 2022
Not even the bar is safe. #SmackDown@DMcIntyreWWE | @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/bTfSqLOVjf
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 30, 2022
How much more will it take?! @WWESheamus | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hMjUvuINVg
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 30, 2022
McIntyre is headed to #WWECastle!@DMcIntyreWWE | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/IANwde7BUt
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 30, 2022
"Someone has to take that title off the part-time Champion!"@DMcIntyreWWE | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/69hvZVDBHR
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 30, 2022
