Drew McIntyre Beats Sheamus On Smackdown, Will Face Universal Champion at WWE Clash At the Castle

Drew McIntyre has punched his ticket to WWE Clash At the Castle, defeating Sheamus on tonight’s WWE Smackdown to get an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. McIntyre defeated his longtime rival on Friday’s show in a Donnybrook Match to earn the #1 contendership, granting him the right to face the champion at the September 3rd event.

McIntyre’s opponent will likely be either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, who are set to compete against each other at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday for the title that Reigns holds. Clash At the Castle takes place from Cardiff, Wales and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.