wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Takes Shot At Sami Zayn By Way Of NBA Crowd Fight Video
January 9, 2025 | Posted by
A man who looks a bit like Sami Zayn went viral for getting into a fight at an NBA game, and Drew McIntyre was happy to use it to mock Zayn. The viral video saw a man with shaggy red hair and a beard fighting in the crowd during a New York Knicks and Tornto Raptors game. McIntyre retweeted the video with a shot at his enemy, writing:
“Sami even taking L’s in crowd fights now”
McIntyre defeated Zayn twice in singles matches in December, once on Saturday Night’s Main Event and again on the December 16th episode of Raw.
Sami even taking L’s in crowd fights now 😂 https://t.co/PbybE7JDI9
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 9, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins On Vince McMahon Coming Up With His ‘Freakin’ Nickname
- Mark Henry Says Hulk Hogan Never Tried To Make Amends For Racist Remarks: ‘It’s Not Gonna Go Away’
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Got Booed On WWE Raw
- Backstage Details on WWE’s Response To Negative Reaction To Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw on Netflix Debut