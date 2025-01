Drew McIntyre Takes Shot At Sami Zayn By Way Of NBA Crowd Fight Video

A man who looks a bit like Sami Zayn went viral for getting into a fight at an NBA game, and Drew McIntyre was happy to use it to mock Zayn. The viral video saw a man with shaggy red hair and a beard fighting in the crowd during a New York Knicks and Tornto Raptors game. McIntyre retweeted the video with a shot at his enemy, writing:

“Sami even taking Lā€™s in crowd fights now”

McIntyre defeated Zayn twice in singles matches in December, once on Saturday Night’s Main Event and again on the December 16th episode of Raw.