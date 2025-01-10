Drew McIntyre Takes Shot At Sami Zayn By Way Of NBA Crowd Fight Video

A man who looks a bit like Sami Zayn went viral for getting into a fight at an NBA game, and Drew McIntyre was happy to use it to mock Zayn. The viral video saw a man with shaggy red hair and a beard fighting in the crowd during a New York Knicks and Tornto Raptors game. McIntyre retweeted the video with a shot at his enemy, writing:

“Sami even taking L’s in crowd fights now”

McIntyre defeated Zayn twice in singles matches in December, once on Saturday Night’s Main Event and again on the December 16th episode of Raw.