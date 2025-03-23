Drew McIntyre Says He’s ‘Shouting’ To Get On This Week’s Raw, Talks Damian Priest Feud

Drew McIntyre won’t reveal if he will be appearing on this week’s WWE Raw in Glasgow, but he says he’s been “shouting” about it. McIntyre spoke with the Daily Star about the company’s current European tour and more, and you can see highlights below:

On the European tour taking place this close to WrestleMania: “I get shocked and pleasantly surprised every year with WWE as it continues to grow. I was pushing since the second I arrived in America for a big UK stadium show and I would’ve been happy at that. Then we finally got the first Clash at the Castle and even though I didn’t get the result everyone was hoping for because I got screwed, I’d have been happy at that. But to watch just how this company is evolving. Obviously we are on Netflix all across the world which is just absolutely unbelievable, and to see how many international shows we do throughout the year is just unreal. How many stadium shows, not just arena shows we do and sell out, but leading into WrestleMania we’ve got the hottest feuds reaching their peaks and everything is hitting on the next level.

“Everybody giving their absolute all because they want the best spot possible at Mania, and the idea that it’s going to the best crowds across the world is so freaking cool. Not just for the fan base and you can hear the appreciation just how crazy the fans have been. Like in Barcelona specifically for me when I was beating Priest’s ass. But for the wrestlers themselves, we are absolutely buzzing for it. The fans are excited for it and obviously from a company’s standpoint, the numbers across the board are just incredible.”

On if he’ll be appearing on this week’s Raw: “Let’s just say I’ve been shouting about it. You never know what’s going to happen in WWE but I’ve not been quiet about it for the past few months so we’ll see and keep our fingers and toes crossed because I promise you, the right people have been getting shouted at by me.”

On the possibility of a “big five” PPV taking place in the UK: “These days I have a very different mindset than what I used to have, in that anything and everything is possible. It’s not just that there’s going to be a big show in the UK at some point. I believe there is going to be a WrestleMania. I’ve said that from the moment I started believing that anything is possible. So if you want your headline, John Cena tried to claim credit for it when we came to London a couple of years back. I said it first that there would be a Mania in the UK before Cena started running around trying to take credit. Drew McIntyre said it first because I know it’s going to happen eventually.”

You’ve been on a collision path with Damian Priest heading into WrestleMania season. Aside from CM Punk, no one was more intertwined with your career in 2024 than Priest. Given how close you were to getting one up on him last year, does that spur you on more to get that big WrestleMania victory you’ve been overdue since the return of fans post-COVID?

On his feud with Damian Priest: “We’ve still got six weeks until Mania and anything can change in that time. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t pissed off at not being in one of the title matches after the 2024 I had, but it’s just because I’m so highly competitive and sometimes, you know, there’s only a few spots. I appreciated when the fans reaction was, oh my goodness, it’s Priest and Drew, there’s nothing there. I’m like bloody hell, give us a chance to tell the story. The thing with Priest has been going on since last year’s WrestleMania when he cashed in on me after I was assaulted by Punk.

“He doesn’t know how to succeed unless it is at my expense. Elimination Chamber I claymore Cena. Instead of going ‘I’ll let Drew pin Cena first’, he eliminates me. It’s the only way he knows how to succeed because he is a vulture. A parasite. A big emo vulture. Finally, he’s got my attention because they’ve got nothing else. I stomped him in his big stupid head last week and if he wants to keep coming back for more, if it goes all the way to Mania, it’s a year in the making story and he deserves the biggest stage of all to get his stupid looking arse kicked.”