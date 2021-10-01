Drew McIntyre On Possibly Going To SmackDown In WWE Draft, Wanting To Go After Roman Reigns If He Does

Drew McIntyre can now challenge for the WWE Championship once again after Bobby Lashley lost the title to Big E, which led McIntyre to confront the new champion on this week’s edition of Raw.

In a recent interview on Table Talk, McIntyre discussed his intentions of staying on Raw and going after the WWE title and the potential of being drafted to SmackDown (via Fightful):

“Since I returned to WWE, obviously I started with NXT, but I came back to Raw in 2018 and we’ve been through a few drafts since then and Raw has become my home. I can’t imagine not being on Raw, but at the same time, a change of scenery, a fresh environment, a fresh start, a fresh coat of paint is not necessarily a bad thing. I’m honestly torn and just like everyone else, I’m going to find out on the night. I’m sure everything thinks (they know), I don’t know. I honestly don’t know right now what’s going to happen. We saw on Raw on Monday, I came out and made my intentions known that I’m coming back for the WWE Championship now that Lashley is no longer WWE Champion, I can contend for it. It might also be a waste of my time if I get drafted on Friday. If that’s the case, I’m going straight for Roman and the Universal Championship because my eyes is always on the top prize.”

McIntyre and Reigns squared off at last year’s Survivor Series.