wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Snaps After Losing at WWE Clash at the Castle
June 15, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, CM Punk cost Drew McIntyre his main event match today at WWE Clash as the Castle: Scotland. He interfered, causing McIntyre to lose the World Heavyweight Title match against Damian Priest. WWE released a video clip on Instagram showing McIntyre losing his mind and cursing up a storm after the match, confronting the referee and broadcast team. You can view that team below.