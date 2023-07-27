Drew McIntyre Says There Was ‘Some Smoke’ To Rumors During His Hiatus

Before his return at Money in the Bank, Drew McIntyre had been absent from WWE since this year’s Wrestlemania. This led to rumors over his status, with some suggesting he had issues over his creative direction. Others said that his contract was expiring at the end of the year. Triple H later denied this, noting that McIntyre was out with an injury. However, while speaking to TMZ, McIntyre said there was ‘some smoke’ to the rumors, although he didn’t specify which. Here are highlights:

On the rumors surrounding his hiatus: “I’ve been off since WrestleMania. It’s the longest time I’ve been out of the ring, ever. I’ve only had two matches since I came back. I will not be at Raw next week and I’ll be going straight into that match. It was cool getting a break. There was a lot of rumors and headlines on the internet when I was out. Probably about 50 different things. It’s amazing, the stories out there when you’re not on TV. People talk. There might have been some smoke and fire with a few of them, but it was nice people were talking about me when I wasn’t there. I did have to get things fixed physically. Unlike injuries I’ve had in the past, there was no rehab involved, so I was able to enjoy time at home.”

On using the time to refocus: “Sometimes you lose that perspective, and the last time I really had a hard look at myself outside the bubble was 2014 when I got fired from WWE. So this time, I didn’t have to get fired, thank goodness. I had some time off, and I was able to sit down, reassess things — things I want to achieve within the industry and as a person and return with that mindset and come right into a huge match that I’m really excited for.”

On his match with GUNTHER: “I’m excited to get a big match with him. We were part of a triple-threat at WrestleMania, which was one of the best matches I’ve ever had, one of the funnest matches I’ve ever had. He is a hard-hitting guy, I’m a hard-hitting guy — I guarantee you, everyone watching SummerSlam is going to feel the strikes in that match.”