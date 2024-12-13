Drew McIntyre Sounds Off: Says Few People Checked On Him During Hiatus, Doesn’t Care About Internet Opinions

During an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Drew McIntyre spoke more about his time away from WWE and said that very few people checked on him during that time. He also said that he doesn’t care what people on the internet say about him.

He said: “Going home this time and spending real time with my family, I realized that I may have made a mistake. I’ve given, given and given to this industry, and it’s taken, taken and taken from my real family. As much as we’re on the road and we call each other family, that’s a matter of convenience. I was with my real family. When I was gone for that few months, I could count on one finger how many people checked in. ‘How are you doing, Drew?’ That really opened my eyes. I tried to stay away from social media and the likes. I’ll be back ripping people and being myself, but I’ll see things like someone cuts a one minute promo and that’s the best promo of the year. What have you done for me lately? The same old crap. It occurred to me, why are we placating so much to the smart marks, to the internet fans? When do things change? I realized that it wasn’t like when we started and I was a young kid. It’s when we started letting marks into the locker room. It’s really getting to me, and I hate to say this, but I give, and give, and give. As far as wrestling on TV is concerned, I’m going to take, and take, and take. I’m still going to be helping things that mean something to me, but when it comes to Drew McIntyre on TV and Drew McIntyre in general, I really hate to say this because I didn’t believe it until I saw the proof in front of my face, the lack of contact and look in my family’s face, realizing everything I missed. I’m just going to take from now on. When I leave this industry, I won’t be one of those guys where, when I was a kid in the locker room on the indies, they were just chasing that last paycheck and last shot at glory. ‘Please, remember me.’ When I leave and retire, I’ll have accomplished everything. It doesn’t matter if you’re Bully Ray, Mark Henry, Steve Austin, when you’re gone, they forget. They move on. It sucks, but it’s true. As far as I’m concerned I’m concerned, when it comes to the internet, I don’t give a fuck about your opinion.“