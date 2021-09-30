Drew McIntyre Speaks About Climate Change at Global Citizen Live Event

Drew McIntyre spoke at a Global Citizen Live event to discuss the issue of climate change over the weekend. Stephanie McMahon sent out a press release on Thursday highlighting McIntyre’s appearance at the event in Paris alongside actress Carmen Ejogo (Alien: Covenant, It Comes At Night), and you can see the video and press release below:

Good afternoon,

This past Saturday WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre appeared on the Global Citizen Live stage at the Champ Du Mars in Paris alongside British actress and singer Carmen Ejogo. During his time on stage, Drew addressed an audience of approximately 20,000 people from all over the world about the upcoming 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) taking place in his home country of Scotland and how climate change disproportionately impacts women and girls. His appearance can be found here.

Global Citizen Live is a 24-hour global broadcast event to unite the world in defending the planet and defeating poverty. The event features performances from all over the world and is part of Global Citizen’s 2021 global campaign focusing on five key objectives: ending COVID-19, the hunger crisis, resuming learning, protecting the planet, and advancing equity for all.

This year’s event was hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and featured notable musicians like Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Black Eyed Peas, and Doja Cat. It was streamed live on Apple Music, Apple TV, YouTube and Twitter and broadcast in France on TF1/TMC and resulted in $1.1 billion in commitments to climate, famine, and COVID-19 response efforts. Media coverage resulted in People Magazine, Forbes, Time, Billboard and USA Today, to name a few.

WWE is proud to be a partner of Global Citizen and their commitment to making a lasting change on the world for future generations.

-Steph