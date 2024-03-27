Drew McIntyre Speaks on Injecting Truth Into His Character

– During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed how he’s changed things up for his character since he turned heel, and how he’s now speaking his truth. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Drew McIntyre on injecting truth to his character: “McIntyre, who has been the same guy for fifteen years. And a lot of it to me personally, man, I just want to inject the truth, speak my truth, and really pull from the past — something which we never did before.”

On how the crowd will react negatively to him: “The truth hurts sometimes. But they still think it’s just a wrestling thing, like the world we live in, a lot of people are just fake that’s why it’s refreshing to hear somebody telling the truth even if they don’t like it.”

On how he’s trying to be himself on TV: “I’m trying to be myself, trying to be logical, trying to be fun, and create compelling TV. There’s no reason to shout. It’s all a case of just relaxing, and being confident, and being present. It’s finally just me relaxing, talking like a human being. Extra energy doesn’t mean shouting.”

At WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title yet again. The match will be held on Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.