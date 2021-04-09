Drew McIntyre Admits There Was Truth Behind RAW Locker Room Speech, Discusses Potentially Opening WrestleMania 37

In a recent interview on Inside the Ropes, Drew McIntyre discussed potentially opening WrestleMania 37, the truth behind his recent speech to RAW locker room, and much more. You can read Drew McIntyre’s comments below.

Drew McIntyre on potentially opening WrestleMania 37: “The way I honestly feel is, it’s WrestleMania, and if you’re on WrestleMania, every single match is a huge match. But at the same time, if you’re fighting for the WWE Championship, which I’m lucky to be doing for the second year in a row, you generally want to be in the last match. However, this year is so unique in the sense of not having the fans there for the last year and we have them back in the building. They’re gonna be rabid, and they have those pent-up reactions they’re ready to explode and unleash upon the world. And the first person that walks out there is gonna get hit with a pretty cool reaction in the first match, too. So, I’m honestly torn, and I’d be happy either way. The first match is gonna be so unique and probably gonna do down in history for the reactions of the crowd.”

On his recent speech to the locker room on RAW and the truth behind his message: “I had reason to go there. Lashley put a bounty on me and said if you take me out, you take my place and fight for the title at WrestleMania. That should be everyone’s goal on the roster. I showed up to the building expected to be dropped, sit there for two hours, nobody is taking me out. That’s the motivation for the character. I go into the locker room and people are just sitting around and playing on their phones. Most of them aren’t on WrestleMania, so it gives me the opportunity to say how I feel from a character perspective, but also perhaps how Drew feels just being on the journey I’ve been on. When I was younger, if I had that opportunity, I would’ve dropped me the second I got in the door. You’ve got to work hard, that’s how things happen around here. I know because I’ve had to do it myself and I’ve been in that position where I’ve been in catering every week. I never went online and complained, but getting online and saying, ‘I need a push and then I’ll be at the top.’ That’s not how things happen.

“I think it was [Gran Metalik] on his phone and I saw him. It wasn’t planned and I just went with it saying, ‘You get things trending and that’s how opportunities happen now.’ I was just working with what I had in the room and was trying to feel it from a character perspective, but it is how I feel as well because I know what I’ve been through and I’ve been there. I know sometimes you get jaded and think things aren’t going to work out. The truth is, it’s because you’re not giving it your all. That’s the way I was. I wasn’t giving it my all, and it took me getting fired and looking myself in the mirror to realize, ‘You could have been working in so many different areas to stand out and you weren’t.’ When I got back to the company, I promised I would never let that happen again. So, as much as there was some truth for McIntyre, it was also truth from Galloway coming from [the heart]. I was set up to do the interview, but let’s just say a lot of the words weren’t in any script.”

