Drew McIntyre Says He Spoke With The Rock, Teases Things ‘On The Horizon’

Drew McIntyre says he spoke with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber and says that he has a few things “on the horizon” potentially coming out of it. The WWE star spoke with Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple briefly and during the conversation McIntyre brought up Glyn’s interview with the Final Boss back in 2018 where he praised McIntyre.

“It all started [with] The Rock saying those positive words that you captured in 2018,” McIntyre said (per Fightful). “Re-signing last year, knowing where the company was going to go, The Rock [gave me] that sword. He’s always been on my side. I got a chance to talk with him at Elimination Chamber and there’s a few things on the horizon, they’re going to be pretty big once they become public.”

When asked if doing acting was something that excited him, McIntyre said, “I’m open to pretty much anything that catches my attention, I’ll say that.”

No word on whether those things “on the horizon” are in reference to something WWE-related or an outside project.