Drew McIntyre Writes ‘Stan’ Letter To CM Punk In New Video

Drew McIntyre took another shot at CM Punk, writing a “Stan” letter to his rival in a new social media video. McIntyre and Punk have been trolling each other on and off WWE TV in recent months, and McIntyre posted a new video to his Twitter account in which he writes a letter to Punk as Eminem’s classic “Stan” plays.

The video, which you can see below, concludes with a look at the letter which just reads ‘CM Punk is a bitch!!!”