Drew McIntyre Reportedly Still Not Re-Signed To WWE

Drew McIntyre is still not signed to a new deal with WWE, according to a new report. McIntyre’s contract status was a source of speculation leading into WrestleMania 40, as he has spoken openly about the fact that his deal is up soon and he’s been in talks with the company. McIntyre’s deal is expected to be up within the next few months and Fightful Select reports that as of now, there has not been a new deal signed according to what McIntyre has told talent and people close to him.

While this isn’t a customary situation under previous WWE eras, the site notes that this has become more common in the new era and that WWE plans on re-signing McIntyre, with plans for him going forward. The report noted that per sources, each contract situation will likely be different as you might expect.

McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania but immediately lost it to a cashing-in Damian Priest, and his feud with an on-the-shelf CM Punk is heating up.