Drew McIntyre Reportedly Still Not Signed To New WWE Deal

Despite some rumors to the contrary, Drew McIntyre has still not re-signed with WWE. It was reported back in June that McIntyre had not signed a new contract with the company and that he was one of a number of stars with contracts up in 2024 that had not done so. Fightful Select reports that while some rumors online suggested he had signed a new deal, that is not the case according to what he and WWE have told people.

McIntyre currently has less than five months left on his deal, which is up before WrestleMania 40. He is one of a number of talent including Becky Lynch who have contracts up next year.