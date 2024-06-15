Drew McIntyre Still Plans To Get Revenge Against The Bloodline

In an interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre spoke about his dislike of the Bloodline and his plans to eventually get revenge on them for what they did. At the first edition of Clash at the Castle, the group cost him the Undisputed WWE championship against Roman Reigns.

He said: “Yeah. That is actually my goal. There have been situations where it’s been very difficult. I had people in my business and I want to just jump on them and rip their heads off. I have to focus on the task at hand and focus on what’s important. I have to focus on what’s best for business and what’s best for me.“