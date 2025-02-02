wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Reportedly Storms Out Following WWE Royal Rumble
February 1, 2025 | Posted by
Drew McIntyre was eliminated from tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble and it seems it led to some sort of incident backstage. PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingNews.co) reports that something went wrong with McIntyre’s elimination in the match.
Once he got backstage, the Scottish Warrior was reportedly “screaming and cursing” that someone “had to get their moves in”. There was said to be several stories planned for the match that were ignored in favor of this. A source said that McIntyre “loudly stormed out of the building”. He left the venue long before the match, and the event, ended.
