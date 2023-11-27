wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre At Sunday’s WWE Live Event
November 26, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has an update on Drew McIntyre after he stormed out of the arena following Survivor Series, noting that he’s at tonight’s live event. As reported earlier, McIntyre was noted to be angry backstage after the show to the point that it became a point in conversation after the event. PWInsider reports that McIntyre is at at tonight’s live event in Peoria, Illinois and is set to perform.
There’s still no word as to why McIntyre was so angry last night, though it was reported earlier that it said to be related to things “broader” than CM Punk’s return.
More Trending Stories
- Latest On CM Punk’s WWE Return: Who Knew About Deal, Punk Expected At Raw, Note On Upset Talent, More
- Seth Rollins Held Back From Confronting CM Punk After WWE Survivor Series
- Drew McIntyre ‘Stormed Out’ of Arena Following WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk’s Shocking WWE Return at Survivor Series, Punk Reportedly Signed to Multi-Year Contract