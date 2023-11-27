Drew McIntyre At Sunday’s WWE Live Event

A new report has an update on Drew McIntyre after he stormed out of the arena following Survivor Series, noting that he’s at tonight’s live event. As reported earlier, McIntyre was noted to be angry backstage after the show to the point that it became a point in conversation after the event. PWInsider reports that McIntyre is at at tonight’s live event in Peoria, Illinois and is set to perform.

There’s still no word as to why McIntyre was so angry last night, though it was reported earlier that it said to be related to things “broader” than CM Punk’s return.