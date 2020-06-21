wrestling

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Shows Support For #SpeakingOut Movement, Stars Attending Charity Event

June 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Raw

– Drew McIntyre is speaking out to show his support for the #SpeakingOut movement that has dominated wrestling headlines the past few days. The WWE Champion posted to Twitter to praise those sharing their experiences as survivors of sexual, physical and verbal abuse within the industry as you can see below:

– Jeff Jarrett, Roman Reigns, Dana Brooke, R-Truth, Jeff Hardy, Jey Uso, and Wesley Blake are all set to participate in a roundtable discussion raising money for the Tennessee chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The roundtable takes place on Monday during Raw. Jarrett posted about the roundtable as you can see below:

