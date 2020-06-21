WWE News: Drew McIntyre Shows Support For #SpeakingOut Movement, Stars Attending Charity Event

– Drew McIntyre is speaking out to show his support for the #SpeakingOut movement that has dominated wrestling headlines the past few days. The WWE Champion posted to Twitter to praise those sharing their experiences as survivors of sexual, physical and verbal abuse within the industry as you can see below:

For those #SpeakingOut, thank you. Your voices are heard, your bravery is inspiring and is forcing a positive change that will shape the landscape of this business for generations to come — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 21, 2020

– Jeff Jarrett, Roman Reigns, Dana Brooke, R-Truth, Jeff Hardy, Jey Uso, and Wesley Blake are all set to participate in a roundtable discussion raising money for the Tennessee chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The roundtable takes place on Monday during Raw. Jarrett posted about the roundtable as you can see below: