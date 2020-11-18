wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Says His Sword From Raw Belonged to Vince McMahon
If by chance you wondered where WWE got the sword for Drew McIntyre’s entrance for his WWE Championship match on Raw…well, obviously it was Vince McMahon’s. No, really. Speaking with Ryan Satin for FOX, McIntyre revealed that the sword for his entrance was actually McMahon’s, which he got as a gift from Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.
“We had a conversation about it, and once the boss gets something in his head,” McIntyre said. “I was just thinking about walking out with a kilt. Obviously, he likes to take it a little bit further. And suddenly, we had the sword and then we had the pyro. And he was very hands on with this. And yeah, I guess I’ll let the cat out of the bag. The sword I had is actually Vince’s sword that was gifted to him by Stephanie and Hunter. I did not know, but I believe the conversation went, ‘We need a sword.’ ‘We don’t have a sword, sir.’ And Vince goes, ‘I have a sword.'”
He continued, “And I heard that story and told him, ‘Of course, you have a sword.'” [laughs]
McIntyre detailed where Vince got the sword as well, saying, “I believe Hunter and Stephanie were in Scotland. And they got it from a legitimate sword manufacturer, I don’t know. I’m from Scotland, I’ve seen the sword store. They went out of their way to get a legitimate Scottish Claymore as a gift. And suddenly I was walking by the ring with the big sword and Hunter was like, ‘Didn’t I get that for Vince?’ ‘Yes, you did!'”
Where did @DMcIntyreWWE get a sword for his entrance on #WWERaw? The answer will probably not surprise you!@ryansatin's interview with the NEW @WWE Champion drops this Thursday at 7e/4p on our social media platforms! 🔥⚔️🔥 pic.twitter.com/LwK8ofsMxV
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 17, 2020
