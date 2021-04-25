wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre & T-Bar Trade Shots Ahead of Raw Tag Match
Drew McIntyre and T-Bar will be on opposites sides of the ring on Raw this week, and the two took some shots at each other a day before the show. McIntyre and Braun Strowman will face T-Bar and his fellow RETRIBUTION alum MACE on Monday’s show, and T-Bar posted to Twitter to comment on why he expects to win, writing:
“Here’s a hard dose of reality. I’m 6’8 280 and so is he. We are world class athletes. We have been a TEAM and BROTHERS for years. You two goofs met last week during the commercial break. This Monday we take out Thomas the Tank Engine and 3MB for good. #WWERaw”
McIntyre countered by retweeting T-Bar, responding:
“You’ve had more name changes than titles. You were just another guy on the indies when I was the guy. You won nothing in NXT and I was the Champ, and you’ve proved nothing since. Your mate’s highest accolade is commentating on my matches. Prove yourself in-ring. Not on Twitter.”
