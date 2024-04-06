wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Takes Another Shot At CM Punk Just Before Wrestlemania
April 6, 2024 | Posted by
Drew McIntyre has a big match tomorrow night at Wrestlemania 40 but made sure to get in one last shot at CM Punk. McIntyre claimed that UPS lost his wrestling gear and asked to borrow Punk’s, since Punk didn’t need it. Punk will be the special guest commentator for McIntyre’s match with Seth Rollins at night two.
He wrote: “So @UPS have lost my gear before #WrestleMania. As you’ve got no use for yours @CMPunk can I borrow some trunks?”
So @UPS have lost my gear before #WrestleMania
As you’ve got no use for yours @CMPunk can I borrow some trunks?
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2024
