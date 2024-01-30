Drew McIntyre Takes Credit for Ending CM Punk’s WrestleMania Main Event Hopes

– In a post on his X account, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre did his own take on a famous meme of Barry Allen/The Flash actor Grant Gustin taking a selfie next to the grave of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) of The CW’s Arrow-verse. This time, it’s McIntyre in front of a grave tombstone that reads, “CM Punk’s WrestleMania Main Event 2024–2024.”

As noted, Punk suffered a torn triceps injury during last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble. During last night’s WWE Raw, WWE ran a segment with Punk and McIntyre. Drew McIntyre said that he prayed this would happen to Punk and then assaulted him during the show before Sami Zayn made the save. You can view McIntyre’s X post below.