Drew McIntyre Takes Out Cody Rhodes In WWE Smackdown Main Event

Drew McIntyre laid out Cody Rhodes in the main event of this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw Rhodes and John Cena battle McIntyre and Logan Paul in the headlining match. The match ended with Paul hitting a low blow on Cena for the DQ loss.

After the bell, Cena and Paul fought their way to the back as Rhodes and McIntyre were on the outside. McIntyre hit Rhodes with the WWE Championship belt and then looked at the title before Claymore Kicking Rhodes through the base of the announce table