Drew McIntyre Takes Shot at Keith Lee’s Theme Music Ahead of Raw Match, Lee Responds

Drew McIntyre hit Keith Lee where it hurts ahead of their match on Monday’s Raw: right in the entrance theme. As reported on Friday, McIntyre and Lee will face off in a non-title match on Monday’s show after McIntyre got involved in two of Lee’s matches against Randy Orton.

McIntyre took to Twitter on Sunday morning to add a little spice to the match, referencing the lackluster response to Lee’s new theme. In reponse to Lee saying that It seems we get to have a little friendly competition,” McIntyre said:

“Indeed. Beat me and I’ll personally have a word about your theme music.”

Lee accepted the jab with aplomb, as you can see below: