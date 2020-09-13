wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Takes Shot at Keith Lee’s Theme Music Ahead of Raw Match, Lee Responds
Drew McIntyre hit Keith Lee where it hurts ahead of their match on Monday’s Raw: right in the entrance theme. As reported on Friday, McIntyre and Lee will face off in a non-title match on Monday’s show after McIntyre got involved in two of Lee’s matches against Randy Orton.
McIntyre took to Twitter on Sunday morning to add a little spice to the match, referencing the lackluster response to Lee’s new theme. In reponse to Lee saying that It seems we get to have a little friendly competition,” McIntyre said:
“Indeed. Beat me and I’ll personally have a word about your theme music.”
Lee accepted the jab with aplomb, as you can see below:
Indeed. Beat me and I'll personally have a word about your theme music #WWERAW https://t.co/uKmt3s2wed
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 13, 2020
That stung….but you're on 😂😂 https://t.co/C8sLMYV0XP pic.twitter.com/8BNGD8vfNF
— Tremendous Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 13, 2020
