– Last night was a good night for Drew McIntyre on WWE Raw. The No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship was victorious in the main event, beating Jey Uso in a singles match. After the show was over, McIntyre took a “victory lap” as he was leaving the show, greeting the fans in his car as he was driving away.

Drew McIntyre even started playing “Cult of Personality,” which rival CM Punk uses as his entrance theme, on his car speakers and blared it out as he was driving away. You can see the video he shared on his X account (formerly Twitter) below.

McIntyre wrote in the caption of the video, “Are they booing me? Oh no sir, they’re saying ‘Boo-urns! Boo-urns!’”

As noted, during last night’s Raw, WWE confirmed that McIntyre’s title challenge against Seth Rollins will take place at WrestleMania XL: Night 2 on Sunday, April 7. The event will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.