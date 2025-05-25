wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Reportedly Taking Time Off Following WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
May 24, 2025
As previously reported, Damian Priest defeated Drew McIntyre tonight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event after giving him a conchairto in their cage match. Fightful Select reports that McIntyre is taking time off from WWE following the match, as the conchairto was done to write him off TV.
One source noted the time off was ‘contractual’. However, McIntyre recently confirmed that he had been working hurt.