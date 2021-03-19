Drew McIntyre Talks About The Diversity On The Wrestlemania Card

In an interview with Living the Gimmick, Drew McIntyre spoke about the card for Wrestlemania 37 and the amount of diversity that is already on it. Here are highlights:

On the diversity of Wrestlemania this year: “The talent are unbelievable. That’s what it comes down to. It’s so incredible to see these opportunities for everyone, from every walk of life. Like if you’ve got the talent, you’re going to get the opportunity. That’s what it comes down to these days.”

On the progress of the women’s division: “I remember the days of the, you know, the women in general, before the women’s evolution. And I’d be on the show and they’d only get two minutes. And it was more sexual based than anything. It wasn’t the best representation for women, or certainly inspiring for young women out there. These days to see how far they’ve come and the opportunities they get…they’re stealing the show on multiple nights. You mention Sasha and Bianca, two of our most talented women, are gonna have a huge match at Wrestlemania. They’re gonna have time and I’m going to have to step up my game if I’m on the same show to try and top them. It’s so cool to see them get their opportunities. It doesn’t matter what race you are, what sexual orientation you are. If you’ve got the talent, you’re going to get the opportunity. To see how diverse our roster is now is absolutely incredible.”

On being the first WWE Champion from the UK: “You know, one of the proudest things I’ve been able to do personally, as the first-ever British champion, saying it out loud every time. ‘Man I cannot believe I’m the first Brit that ever won the WWE title.’ But it’s so cool and that’s all it comes down to now. If you’ve got the talent then no matter your background or where you’re from, you’re gonna succeed.”