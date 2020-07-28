wrestling

Drew McIntyre Talks Possible Matches With Karrion Kross, WALTER, and Okada In Q&A

July 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WrestleMania 36 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre did a Q&A on Twitter on Monday and talked about possible matches with Karrion Kross, WALTER, and Kazuchika Okada among other topics. McIntyre did a “Drew & A” on his Twitter account and named Kross, WALTER, and Okada as the people he’d like to face from NXT, NXT UK, and outside of WWE respectively.

In the Q&A, McIntyre also named Cesaro as the most underrated wrestler in WWE and talked about how to deal with depression; he also talked about a possible dream match with Triple H. You can see the highlights below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Kazuchika Okada, WALTER, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading