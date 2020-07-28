Drew McIntyre Talks Possible Matches With Karrion Kross, WALTER, and Okada In Q&A

Drew McIntyre did a Q&A on Twitter on Monday and talked about possible matches with Karrion Kross, WALTER, and Kazuchika Okada among other topics. McIntyre did a “Drew & A” on his Twitter account and named Kross, WALTER, and Okada as the people he’d like to face from NXT, NXT UK, and outside of WWE respectively.

In the Q&A, McIntyre also named Cesaro as the most underrated wrestler in WWE and talked about how to deal with depression; he also talked about a possible dream match with Triple H. You can see the highlights below:

Speaking out is the first step & having a good support system in place. It’s okay to not be okay #DrewAndA https://t.co/DJB7kGrBAd — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

I assume the standard answer by now is @WWECesaro. I want that match #DrewAndA https://t.co/EfVhSTb1YE — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

No pressure at the time, but when I fell away it's when I looked back and thought 'that was huge.' Thankfully he can see into the future #DrewAndA https://t.co/urDLehziUZ — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

To be more present with loved ones #DrewAndA https://t.co/FVQhTjoDel — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

I’d be more shocked if he shook my hand & raised my arm than winning the title #DrewAndA https://t.co/1L2m2weKc0 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

First of all, happy birthday @tripleh! This feud has been brewing ever since he snubbed the finger point in favour of a handshake when I won the NXT title… #DrewAndA https://t.co/Z4NZsKixmq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020