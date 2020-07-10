wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Teases New WWE 24 Documentary, R-Truth Game Show Coming Next Week

July 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Raw

– Drew McIntyre hinted at a new WWE 24 special, taking to Twitter to suggest one is on the way. McIntyre posted the following pic, captioning it:

“Find what you love and hold onto it.

#WWE24 #ComingSoon”

– The WWE Network hyped the premiere of the R-Truth Game Show this coming Tuesday, asking fans what they want to see on it:

