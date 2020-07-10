wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Teases New WWE 24 Documentary, R-Truth Game Show Coming Next Week
July 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Drew McIntyre hinted at a new WWE 24 special, taking to Twitter to suggest one is on the way. McIntyre posted the following pic, captioning it:
“Find what you love and hold onto it.
#WWE24 #ComingSoon”
Find what you love and hold onto it. #WWE24 #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/lviRB1DFzW
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 9, 2020
– The WWE Network hyped the premiere of the R-Truth Game Show this coming Tuesday, asking fans what they want to see on it:
Tell us who YOU want to see on The @RonKillings Game Show before the first episode premieres Tuesday! 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/3hIamEgLTJ
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 9, 2020
