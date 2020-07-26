Drew McIntyre Teases Dolph Ziggler Rematch Will Have Eye for an Eye Stipulation

– As previously noted, Dolph Ziggler will face Drew McIntyre in a rematch tomorrow night on Raw. Earlier today, WWE released a new preview for the bout saying it will be a non-title match. However, this time, McIntyre will be able to pick the stipulation. Earlier today, McIntyre teased that the match could have an “Eye for an Eye” stipulation, similar to Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Initially, the WWE account tweeted, “The stipulation @DMcIntyreWWE should pick for his match against @HEELZiggler tomorrow night on #WWERaw is ________.” Drew McIntyre wrote in response on Twitter, “I heard someone shout eye for an eye last week.” You can view his tweet below: